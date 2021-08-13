Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Raised by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for about 1.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

CDAY traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $105.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,419. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.