CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.50 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. CertiK has a total market cap of $97.50 million and approximately $40.61 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00003736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,524,679 coins and its circulating supply is 56,120,181 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

