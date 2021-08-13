CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 4.6%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.27. 197,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 123,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$618.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

