Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Pi Financial also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.06 million.

