Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 31,499 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

