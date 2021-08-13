Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $59,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

