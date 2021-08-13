Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 181.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $101,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. increased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLAC opened at $328.51 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

