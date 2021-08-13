Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 56.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,267 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

