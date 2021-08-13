Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,980.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

