Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.40. 228,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -706.32.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.