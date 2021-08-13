ChatCoin Price Up 18.9% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $92,605.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.94 or 0.99266117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00031600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00072491 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001009 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

