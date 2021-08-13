Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.50 target price on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.69.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.86. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

