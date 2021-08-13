Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.94. 168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,625. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.