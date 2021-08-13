Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 7.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $143,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

