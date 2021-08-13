Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $254,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 102,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $101.96. 6,567,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.