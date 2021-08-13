Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.88. The stock had a trading volume of 108,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The company has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

