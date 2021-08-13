Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP traded up $17.97 on Thursday, reaching $1,503.20. 1,083,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,909. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,463.39. The company has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

