Chicago Capital LLC Has $57.91 Million Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Dynavax Technologies comprises 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Dynavax Technologies worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after acquiring an additional 657,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after acquiring an additional 366,990 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,658,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,098. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.