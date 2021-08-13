Chicago Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 56.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $484,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $778,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 54.8% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,779,015.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 824,552 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,175. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $286.28 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

