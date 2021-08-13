Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $698,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.98. The stock had a trading volume of 862,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

