Chicago Capital LLC Sells 73 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $52,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $510.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

