Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

