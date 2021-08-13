Chicago Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $48,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $226,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.50. 588,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,976. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

