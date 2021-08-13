Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report $28.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.02 million to $29.05 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.88 million to $110.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

CSSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $310.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 in the last three months. 63.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

