Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,968. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $321.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

