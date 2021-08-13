Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

Shares of CSSE stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

