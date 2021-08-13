China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%.

Shares of CAAS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 3.15. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.