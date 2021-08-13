China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 605.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,828,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHNC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 18,297,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,046,070. China Infrastructure Construction has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

