China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $617.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

