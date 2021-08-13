CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.