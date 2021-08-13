CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$59.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.13.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.51. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.86. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$29.30 and a one year high of C$62.57.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

