Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issues Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%.

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,146. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

