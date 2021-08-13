Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 484,675 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $787.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 157.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,342,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 518,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

