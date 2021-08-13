Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $10.38 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

