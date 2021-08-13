Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77 ($1.01).

CINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LON CINE opened at GBX 62.87 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of £863.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.09.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

