Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 964,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $152,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.