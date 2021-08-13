Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 430,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

