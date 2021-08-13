Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 860,207 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 860,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFEU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

