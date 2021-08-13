Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 914,464 Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,110,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,075,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,045,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of ATVCU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.