Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1,198.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,946 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000.

SCHF stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

