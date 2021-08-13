Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,355,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,334. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

