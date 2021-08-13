Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 592.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,583 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 64.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 142,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,660 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.