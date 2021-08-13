Clair Joyce St Sells 49,871 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $116.37. 411,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

