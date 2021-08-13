Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,519 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $12,643,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,071 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 939.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 722,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 652,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

