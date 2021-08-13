Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

NYSE:KBH opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

