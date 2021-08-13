Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 6,100 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

