Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 392,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth $6,020,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 142.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 220,308 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 151.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 147,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

