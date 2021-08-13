Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.