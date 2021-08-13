Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CBGPY opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.48. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

