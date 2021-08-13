Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stake Lowered by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 265,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera stock remained flat at $$15.89 on Friday. 1,338,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,026. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

